Limits at Infinity

Welcome back, everyone. So, in this example here, we have these three situations where we're asked to find the limit of our function, and for all of these, we have x either approaching negative infinity or infinity. Now, what we can do is use our shortcuts for solving rational functions where you have limits that go to infinity. And recall that for these shortcuts, it doesn't matter whether we have negative infinity or positive infinity, so we just need to look for whatever the highest x power is and figure out how to solve it from there. So let's get started. Now we'll start with example a. Example a, we need to find the limit as x approaches negative infinity for this entire function right here. Now to solve this, I'm looking for the x that has the highest power. I can see the highest power x we have on top is x squared. The highest power x we have on the bottom is also x squared. So we have equal exponents on top and bottom. We have the

e , so what that means is that the solution is going to be a ratio between the coefficients out in front, which in this case is 7 49

And this actually reduces, because 49 is the same thing as 7 times 7, so we can cancel one of the sevens here, meaning our solution is really

1 7

And that is the solution right there to example a. Now let's move on to example b. Example b is going to be this situation right here, where we have 5x squared plus 3. Now this might not really look like a rational function per se, but if you wanted to, you could put this whole thing over 1 to turn it into a rational function. Now if we do that, notice we have this 5x squared on top, and then that's the highest exponent we have is x squared. Since we have an x squared on top, and we don't have any x's on the bottom, obviously we just have 1. Then you can imagine here that this x squared is, we have the x approaching negative infinity, and then squaring it is just going to give you a bigger and bigger number. That means the entire thing's going to blow up to infinity, meaning that our limit here does not exist. And that was actually the rule. Remember that if you have the highest exponent show up on top, then the entire thing is going to blow up to an infinite or negative infinite value, which does not exist. So that's our solution for these types of situations. But now let's take a look at example c. Example c gives us this giant situation right here, this giant rational function, and we have x approaching positive infinity. Now what I need to do is look for my highest exponent. Now you can see the highest exponent that we have on top is this x to the 10th power. I can see the highest exponent we have on the bottom, well, that's also x to the 10th power. So because we have equal exponents on top and bottom, we need to find a ratio of their coefficients, which is going to be

10 23

And that right there is the solution to example c, and that is how you can solve these types of problems. So as you can see, it's very quick to do these problems when you use this shortcut. You just find wherever the highest x is, and then you remember your rules. If it's on bottom, it goes to 0. If it's on top, it goes to infinity. And if it's equal, then you get a ratio between the coefficients out in front. So, I hope you found this video helpful. Thanks for watching, and let's move on.