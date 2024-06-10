Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers

17. Graphing Complex Numbers
Products of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
Given z1=5(cos6π+isin6π) and z2=3(cos43π+isin43π), find the product z1・z2.
z1・z2=15CiS(1211π2)
z1・z2=15CiS(2π)
z1・z2=CiS(2π2)
z1・z2=15CiS(1211π)
Given z1=32(cos25°+isin25°) and z2=25(cos15°+isin15°), find the product z1・z2.
z1・z2=35CiS(375°)
z1・z2=CiS(40°)
z1・z2=619CiS(40°)
z1・z2=619CiS(375°)
Quotients of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
Given z1=51(cos2π+isin2π) and z2=5(cos5π+isin5π), find the quotient z2z1.
z2z1=251CiS(103π)
z2z1=251CiS(25π)
z2z1=−524CiS(103π)
z2z1=−524CiS(25)
Given z1=12(cos30°+isin30°) and z2=3(cos50°+isin50°), find the quotient z2z1.
z2z1=4CiS(20°)
z2z1=9CiS(340°)
z2z1=9CiS(20°)
z2z1=4CiS(340°)