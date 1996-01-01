Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Dot Product
Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors The Dot Product
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given vectors a and b, compute the scalar product followed by determining the angle between the two vectors. Round the angle to the nearest tenth of a degree.
a = 3i +17j, b = 21i -2j
For the given vectors a and b, compute the scalar product followed by determining the angle between the two vectors. Round the angle to the nearest tenth of a degree.
a = 3i +17j, b = 21i -2j
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a⋅b = 97, θ = 84.5°
B
a⋅b = 97, θ = 85.4°
C
a⋅b = 29, θ = 84.5°
D
a⋅b = 29, θ = 85.4°