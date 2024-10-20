Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Phase Shifts
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Phase Shifts: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Phase Shifts Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the function y=sin(x−3π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the function y=41sin(x+2π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the function y=5sin(πx+4), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the function y=cos(x+23π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.