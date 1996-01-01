Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
sin(sin-1 0.7)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
sin-1 (sin 2π/3)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
tan (tan-1 175)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
tan-1 [tan(-π/3)]
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
tan-1 (tan 3π/4)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
sin-1 (sin 2π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
sin(sin-1 2π)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
sin- 1((√3)/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
sin- 1(- (√3)/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
sin- 1(- (√2)/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
cos- 1((√2)/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
cos- 1(- 1/2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
tan- 1(1)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
tan- 1(- 1)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
cot- 1(1)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
cot- 1(- 1)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to four significant figures.
sin- 1(0.8)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to four significant figures.
sin- 1(- 0.87)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to three significant figures.
cos- 1(4/9)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to three significant figures.
cos- 1((√3)/8)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to three significant figures.
tan- 1(- 54)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and approximate the answer (in radians) to three significant figures.
tan- 1(- √289)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression using the properties of the inverse functions.
cot(cot-1 7π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression using the properties of the inverse functions.
sec(sec-1 5π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression using the properties of the inverse functions.
cot-1 (cot 5π/6)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
csc- 1(- √2)
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
sec- 1(- 2)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
tan (sin⁻¹ 2x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
sin (tan⁻¹ 4x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
sin (cos⁻¹ (5/x))
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
csc (sin⁻¹ (3/x))
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
sec (sin⁻¹ (4/√(x2 + 16)))
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
csc (tan⁻¹ 3x)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
cos (sin-1 (35/37))
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
tan (cos-1 (12/37))
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
tan[sin−1(−2920)]
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
sin (cos⁻¹ (√3/2))
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
tan [cos-1 (-2/5)]
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
cos [tan-1 (-6/7)]
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
cot (csc-1 6)
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = sin⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = sin⁻¹ x + 3π/2
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = cos⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = cos⁻¹ (x + 8)
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = tan⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = -5 tan⁻¹ x
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = cos⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = cos⁻¹ (x/5)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
sin⁻¹ (-1/2)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos⁻¹ (-(√3)/2)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
sin (cos⁻¹ ((√3)/2))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
tan (cos⁻¹ ((√2)/2))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
sec(tan⁻¹ √3)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos (sin⁻¹ (63/65))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
tan (sin⁻¹ (-21/29))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos⁻¹ (cos (2π/7))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos⁻¹ (sin (4π/3))
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
csc (cos⁻¹ (7/x))
Identify whether the given statement is true or false.
The cotangent and cosecant trigonometric functions are undefined for the same values of θ.
Solve the following equation for x if x lies in the interval(−10π,10π) .
y=7tan5x
Solve the following equation for x if x lies in the interval [0,6π] .
y=12cos(6x)
Solve the following equation for x if x lies in the interval[0,8π] .
y=−4cos8x
Solve the following equation for x if x lies in the interval [−2π,2π].
y=sinx−7
Solve the following equation for x if x lies in the interval [−2π,2π].
y=−8+3sinx
Solve the following equation for x if x lies in the interval (0,5π) .
y=61cot5x
Solve the following equation for x if x lies in the interval [−5,π−5] .
y=cos(x+5)
Solve the following equation for x if x lies in the interval [0,8π)∪(8π,4π] .
y=5+7sec4x
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sin−1(22)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sin−1(−22)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=cos−1(−21)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=tan−1(3)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=tan−1(33)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sin−1(−21)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=cos−1(−22)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sin−15
Find the solution of the equation on the interval [0, 4] using a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
(arctanx)3−3x+5=0
Write the point that lies on the graph of y=sin−1x if the point (6π,21) lies on the graph of y=sinx .
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=cot−1(−3)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=csc−1(−323)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sec−12
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sec−1(2)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=csc−1(23)
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in radians.
y=sin−1(0.564763238)
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in radians.
y=cos−1(−0.87563524)
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in radians.
y=tan−1(1.5679827)
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in radians.
y=cot−1(−0.26746463)
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in radians.
y=sec−1(−1.8962734)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=arctan(33)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=sin−1(−21)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=cos−1(−23)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=arccot(−1)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=csc−1(−323)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=arcsin(7)
Estimate the value of by using a calculator. Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest thousandth.
Estimate the value of by using a calculator. Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest thousandth.
Estimate the value of by using a calculator. Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest thousandth.
Estimate the value of θ by using a calculator. Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest thousandth.
θ=arccot(−0.59367721)
Estimate the value of by using a calculator. Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest thousandth.
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
sin(cos−12x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
cos(sin−14x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
sin(2sec−14x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
tan(2sin−1x2+6x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
sec(cot−1x25−x2)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sin−10+sin−1(−1)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=tan−1(−33)+tan−1(3)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=cos−1(−21)+cos−1(−1)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sec−1(−1)+sec−1(2)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=cot−1(−33)+cot−1(−3)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=csc−1(−2)+csc−1(1)
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in degrees.
θ=cos−10.76463521
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in degrees.
θ=sec−15.68737372
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
tan(arccos113)
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
cos(tan−1(−5))
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
sin(2tan−11235)
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
cos(2arctan1384)
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
sin(2cos−1113)
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
sec(sec−114)
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
cos(tan−1409−tan−12120)
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
sin(sin−152+tan−1(−4))
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
tan(sec−1x4−x2)
Determine the value of the expression by using a calculator. Round your answer to six decimal places.
cos(tan−10.8)
Determine the value of the expression by using a calculator. Round your answer to six decimal places.
tan(arcsin0.46382247)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
cos(cos−1(−21))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
cos−1(cos6π)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
arctan(tan3π)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
sin(arccos125)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
cos(csc−1(−2))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
tan(arcsin257+arccos112)