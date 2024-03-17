Sum and Difference Identities Practice Problems
Find the exact value of sin 105° using the relationship given below.
105° = 150° - 45°
Determine the exact value of the following expression by using the difference identity:
sin (315° - 120°)
Determine the exact value of the following expression by using a sum or difference identity:
sin 645°
Determine the exact value of the following expression by using a sum identity:
tan (7π/6 + 5π/3)
Determine the exact value of the following expression by using the difference identity:
tan (11π/6 - 3π/4)
Express the following sum as one trigonometric function only. Then, determine its exact value by using a unit circle:
sin 68° cos 82° + cos 68° sin 82°
Express the following difference as one trigonometric function only. Then, determine its exact value by using a unit circle.
(sin 13π/8)(cos 7π/24) - (cos 13π/8)(sin 7π/24)
Determine the exact value of sin (A + B) using the following information:
sin A = 13/85, A is in quadrant II
sin B = 16/65, B is in quadrant I
Determine the exact value of sin (A + B) using the following information:
cos A = -9/41, A is in quadrant III
sin B = -1/3, B is in quadrant IV
Determine the exact value of tan (A + B) using the following information:
cos A = -9/41, A is in quadrant III
sin B = -1/3, B is in quadrant IV
Determine the exact value of tan (A + B) using the following information:
sin A = 13/85, A is in quadrant II
sin B = 16/65, B is in quadrant I
a) 11/220
b) -220/221
c) -21/221
d) 21/220
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
sin (A + B), sinA = 9/10, π/2 < A <π, tanB = 2/9, π < B <3π/2
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
tan (A + B), sinA = 9/10, π/2 < A <π, tanB = 2/9, π < B <3π/2
Express the expression as a simplified single-term expression.
sin(18A -7B) cos(7B) + cos(18A -7B) sin(7B)
Convert the given trigonometric expression into an equivalent expression using a product-to-sum identity.
sin(35x)cos(38x)
Convert the given trigonometric expression into an equivalent expression using a product-to-sum identity.
cos(103x/2)sin(101x/2)
Using a sum or difference formula, determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression.
sin 255°
Using a sum or difference formula, determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression.
tan(7π/12)
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
sin(A +B), sinA = 7/25, 0 < A < π/2 and sinB = 9/41, π/2 < B < π
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
tan(A +B), sinA = 7/25, 0 < A < π/2 and sinB = 9/41, π/2 < B < π
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
sin2B, sinA = 7/25, 0 < A < π/2 and sinB = 9/41, π/2 < B < π
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
sin(A +B), sinA = -1/7, π < A < 3π/2 and cosB = -1/7, π < B < 3π/2
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
tan(A +B), sinA = -1/7, π < A < 3π/2 and cosB = -1/7, π < B < 3π/2
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
sin2B, sinA = -1/7, π < A < 3π/2 and cosB = -1/7, π < B < 3π/2
Find the exact values of , , and . Then, identify the quadrant in which lies. Use trigonometric identities.
, , in first quadrant, in fourth quadrant
Find the exact value of sin(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
siny=−73, cosx=−92, x in second quadrant, y in third quadrant
Find the exact value of sin(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=115, siny=−81, x in fourth quadrant, y in third quadrant
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric function without using a calculator.
cos(−75°)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric function without using a calculator.
cos165°
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric function without using a calculator.
cos(127π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric function without using a calculator.
cos(−1211π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric function without using a calculator.
cos(115π)cos(116π)−sin(115π)sin(116π)
Which of the following values of θ satisfies the following equation?
cotθ=tan(202∘−5θ)
Which of the following values of θ satisfies the following equation?
cosθ=sin(6θ+34∘)
Which of the following values of x satisfies the following equation?
sinx=cos(125π)
Which of the following values of x satisfies the following equation?
cscx=sec(83π)
Which of the following values of θ satisfies the following equation?
cot(3θ−12∘)=tan(5θ−26∘)
Write the following expression in terms of θ only. Use the identity for the cosine of a difference.
cos(θ−90∘)
Write the following expression in terms of θ only. Use the identity for the cosine of a difference.
cos(180∘−θ)
Write the following expression in terms of θ only. Use the identity for the cosine of a difference.
cos(180∘−θ)
Write the following expression in terms of θ only. Use the identity for the cosine of a sum.
cos(360∘+θ)
Write the following expression in terms of θ only. Use the identity for the cosine of a sum.
cos(θ+2π)
Determine the exact values of cos(x+y) and cos(x−y).
cosx=−4140, cosy=−257, x and y in the third quadrant
Determine the exact values of cos(x+y) and cos(x−y).
sinx=133, siny=−72, x in quadrant I and y in quadrant III
Determine the exact values of cos(x+y) and cos(x−y).
cosx=−85, siny=−47, x and y in quadrant III
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression.
sin25°cos65°+cos25°sin65°
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression.
sin(43π)cos(12π)−cos(43π)sin(12π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression.
1+tan100°tan(−50°)tan100°−tan(−50°)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression.
1−tan(1211π)tan(4π)tan(1211π)+tan(4π)
Which of the following expressions is equivalent to 1−tan7πtan4πtan7π+tan4π?
Find the exact value of cos(x−y) . Use a trigonometric identity.
siny=−73, cosx=−92, x in second quadrant, y in third quadrant
Find the exact value of tan(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
siny=−73, cosx=−92, x in second quadrant, y in third quadrant
Identify the quadrant in which lies. Use trigonometric identities.
siny=−73, cosx=−92, x in second quadrant, y in third quadrant
Find the exact value of cos(x−y) . Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=115, siny=−81, x in fourth quadrant, y in third quadrant
Find the exact value of tan(x+y) . Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=115, siny=−81, x in fourth quadrant, y in third quadrant
Find the quadrant in which x+y lies. Use trigonometric identities.
cosx=115, siny=−81, x in fourth quadrant, y in third quadrant
Determine the acute angle between the pair of lines given below. Round your answer to the nearest tenth of a degree.
2x−3y=8,3x−2y=14
Determine the acute angle between the pair of lines given below. Round your answer to the nearest tenth of a degree.
7x−3y+8=0,6x+y=11
Find the exact value of sin(x+y) . Use a trigonometric identity.
sinx=10120, siny=−2921, x in quadrant I and y in quadrant III
Find the exact value of tan(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
sinx=10120, siny=−2921, x in quadrant I and y in quadrant III
Find the quadrant in which x+y lies. Use trigonometric identities.
sinx=10120, siny=−2921, x in quadrant I and y in quadrant III
Find the exact value of sin(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=−113112, siny=8584, x in quadrant II and y in quadrant I
Find the exact value of tan(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=−113112, siny=8584, x in quadrant II and y in quadrant I
Find the quadrant in which lies. Use trigonometric identities.
cosx=−113112, siny=8584, x in quadrant II and y in quadrant I
Find the exact value of sin(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=−257, siny=254, x and y in quadrant II
Find the exact value of tan(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=−257, siny=254, x and y in quadrant II