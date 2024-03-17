Sum and Difference Identities Practice Problems

Find the exact values of sin ⁡ ( x + y ) \sin\left(x+y\right) , cos ⁡ ( x − y ) \cos\left(x-y\right) , and tan ⁡ ( x + y ) \tan\left(x+y\right) . Then, identify the quadrant in which x + y x+y lies. Use trigonometric identities.

sin ⁡ x = 35 37 \sin x=\frac{35}{37} , cos ⁡ y = 15 17 \cos y=\frac{15}{17} , x x in first quadrant, y y in fourth quadrant