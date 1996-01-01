The Law of Cosines Practice Problems
Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths and angles in one decimal place.
Given the vertices of a triangle, determine the lengths of all its sides and measure all its angles. Round the side lengths and the angles to one decimal place.
A(- 2, 0), B(- 6, 5), C(4, - 2)
Find the solution for the following triangle given the measurement of one angle and two sides. If there is no possible triangle, indicate "no triangle," and if two triangles exist, solve each one. Round the resulting angle and side measurements to one decimal place.
C = 71°, a = 19, b = 9
Find the solution for the following triangle given the measurement of one angle and two sides. If there is no possible triangle, indicate "no triangle," and if two triangles exist, solve each one. Round the resulting angle and side measurements to one decimal place.
B = 143°, a = 13.9, c = 55.6
Calculate the area of the triangle provided the following side lengths. Express the result to two decimal places.
a = 11 inches, b = 18 inches, c = 23 inches
Using the law of cosines, calculate the measure of z given the following measurements for the oblique triangle XYZ. Round the answer to two decimal places.
Z = 87°, x = 11 ft, y = 17 ft
Calculate the area of the triangle provided the following side lengths. Express the result to two decimal places.
a = 19 ft, b = 19 ft, c = 19 ft
Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 6, q = 9, r = 13
For the given triangle, determine the area of the triangle using Heron's formula and report the area rounded to the nearest square unit.
p = 21 feet, q = 16 feet, r = 6 feet
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 9, q = 8, R = 72°
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
q = 6, r = 2, P = 38°
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 7, r = 3, Q = 40°
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 9, r = 4, Q = 90°
Find the missing angles of the triangle. Express the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 4, q = 7, r = 10
Find the missing angles of the triangle. Express the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 24, q = 24, r = 24
Find the missing angles of the triangle. Express the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 24, q = 75, r = 58
For the given triangle, determine the area of the triangle using Heron's formula and report the area rounded to the nearest square unit.
p = 12 m, q = 12 m, r = 2 m