Solving Linear Equations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Solving Linear Equations Practice Problems
For the following expression, simplify. Note that the variable k is a nonzero real number.
(- 3k3)4
For the following expression, simplify. The variables in the expression are nonzero real numbers.
- (2h5k0)2
For the following expression, simplify. The variables in the expression are nonzero real numbers.
(u6/v3)4
For the following expression, simplify. The variables in the expression are nonzero real numbers.
[(- 2a3)/bc3]5
For the following expression, simplify. The variables in the expression are nonzero real numbers.
- (a6b7/c11)0
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(9h2 + 7h - 3) + (- 8h2 - 6h + 9)
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
3(10h2 + 7h - 3) - 5(4h2 - 6h + 9)
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(18k4 + 9k2 + 2k) - (5k3 - 5k2 + 6k) + (2k2 - k)
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
9u2(u3 + 4u2 - 7u + 3)
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(5t - 4)(8t + 3)
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(8y + 5)(5y - 9)
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(23t + 4)(23t - 4)
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(9k2 - 7x)(9k2 + 7x)
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(7k + 3y)2
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(7k - 3y)2
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(Q + 3)(Q + 3)(Q - 3)(Q - 3)
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(Q + 5)3
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(4P + 7)3
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(H - 5)4
Rewrite the following expression by factoring it completely:
15a3b4 + 20a2b2 + 40ab3
Rewrite the following expression by factoring it completely:
4mp + 12np - 3mq - 9nq
The points C and D are on a number line. Their coordinates are -12 and -10, respectively. Find the distance between them.
The points C and D are on a number line. Their coordinates are -9 and 22, respectively. Find the distance between them.
Substitute the given values of x = 6 and y = -2 in the expression below and evaluate.
7x - 6y
Substitute the given values of w = -5, x = 6, and y = -2 in the expression below and evaluate.
-3w2 - 5y + 9x
Substitute the given values of w = -5, x = 6, and y = -2 in the expression below and evaluate.
(5w - 9x)/(4w + 11y)
Substitute the given values of w = -5, x = 6, and y = -2 in the expression below and evaluate.
13y/(11w - 14x)
Substitute the given values of w = -5, x = 6, and y = -2 in the expression below and evaluate.
[-(w + 4)2 - 12y]/(13 - x)
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
17 • 21 + 17 • 29 = 17(21 + 29)
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
(x + 12) • 1/(x + 12) = 1, where x + 12 ≠ 0
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
(12.8 - w) + 0 = 12.8 - w
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
27(x + 9) = (x + 9) • 27
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
12m • (1/m) = 12 (m • 1/m)
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
13 + √33 is a real number
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
21(u + v)
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
-37(a - b)
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
-(17a - b)
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
25u + 19u
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
37w - 29w
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
h + 27h
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
7w + 7w
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
9(3a - 11b + 6c)
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
- 9v + 5v + 6v + v
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
- 8k + 11 - 2k + 7 + 17k
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
23(r + 2) - 17r - 39 + 10
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
25 - (6t + 18)
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
14p (5)(q)
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(- 9/11) (143q) (2t)
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
9(w - 9) - 7(w + 5)
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
0.125(16 + 24y) - 0.2(30 + 5y)