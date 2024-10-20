- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
Functions - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Functions Practice Problems
Identify if the given relation represents a function. Then, determine its domain and range.
Identify if the given relation represents a function. Then, determine its domain and range.
Identify if the given relation represents a function. Then, determine its domain and range.
Identify if the given relation represents a function. Then, determine its domain and range.
A relation between x and y is given below. Check whether the given relation is a function. Also, write the domain and range.
y = x4
A relation between x and y is given below. Check whether the given relation is a function. Also, write the domain and range.
x = y4
A relation between x and y is given below. Check whether the given relation is a function. Also, write the domain and range.
y = 9x - 17
A relation between x and y is given below. Check whether the given relation is a function. Also, write the domain and range.
y = √(5x + 14)
A relation between x and y is given below. Check whether the given relation is a function. Also, write the domain and range.
y = 7/(x - 6)
The given set of ordered pairs defines the function f.
f = {(-5, 13), (3, 19), (7, 29), (11, 37)}
Evaluate f(11) and f(-5).
The given set of ordered pairs defines the function f.
f = {(7, 20), (10, 31), (-6, 11), (5, 40)}
Evaluate f(10) and f(-6).
For the given function, find out the largest open interval of the domain over which the function is increasing.
For the given function, find out the largest open interval of the domain over which the function is decreasing.
For the given function, find out the largest open interval of the domain over which the function is constant.
For the given function, find out the largest open interval of the domain over which the function is increasing.
For the given function, find out the largest open interval of the domain over which the function is constant.
For the given function, find out the interval of the domain over which the function is continuous.