Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
2sin2 x + cos x - 1 = 0
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
2cos2 x = 2 - 3 sin x
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
sin 2x = 2cos x
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
cos 2x + 3 cos x + 1 = 0
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
sin x - cos x = -1
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
sin 3x cos x - cos 3x sin x = (√3)/2