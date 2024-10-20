- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
Reference Angles
Reference Angles Practice Problems
Calculate the measurement of the reference angle for 6.7, and express the answer in four significant figures.
Evaluate the following expression manually by using reference angles, and applying the rule of signs of trigonometric functions.
cos 210°
Evaluate the following expression manually by using reference angles, and applying the rule of signs of trigonometric functions.
sec 210°
Evaluate the following expression manually by using reference angles, and applying the rule of signs of trigonometric functions.
sin (3π/4)
Evaluate the following expression manually by using reference angles, and applying the rule of signs of trigonometric functions.
csc (4π/3)
Evaluate the following expression manually by using reference angles, and applying the rule of signs of trigonometric functions.
cot (5π/3)
Evaluate the following expression manually by using reference angles, and applying the rule of signs of trigonometric functions.
tan 13π/2
Evaluate the following expression manually by using reference angles, and applying the rule of signs of trigonometric functions.
sin (- 210°)
Evaluate the following expression manually by using reference angles.
sin (- 35π/6)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator. Write your answer as a single fraction.
sin (3π/2) cos (π/3) - cos (π/6) sin (3π/4)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator. Write your answer as a single fraction.
sin (3π/4) tan (-13π/4) - cos (-7π/6)
Determine the exact value of (f o g) (13π/6) without the help of the calculator.
f(x) = 3x, g(x) = tan x
Determine the exact value of the average rate of change for the given function from x 1 = 9π/4 to x 2 = 5π/2 without the help of the calculator.
f(x) = cos x
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
sin 210°
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
tan 150°
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
sec 11π/6
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
cos 5π/3
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
cot (-240°)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
csc -5π/6
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
sin(- π/6)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
sin 20π/3
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
cos -41π/6
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
tan 240°
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
sec (19π/3)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
cot (-7π/3)
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
315°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
870°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
840°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
1290°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
-420°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
-480°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
-2010°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
-2295°
Find out if the given statement is true or false. If the statement is false, state the reason.
sin(15° + 75°) = sin 15° + sin 75°
Find out if the given statement is true or false. If the statement is false, state the reason.
sin 120° = 2sin60°cos60°
Find out if the given statement is true or false. If the statement is false, state the reason.
1 +cot2 (30°) = csc2 (30°)
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
sin θ = (√3)/2
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which has the same values as the given function value.
csc θ = √2
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
cot θ = √3
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
sin θ = -1/2
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
cos θ = -1/√2
Is there an angle θ for which the cosine function equals 5/6 and the sine function equals 1/√3?
What is the sign of the given expression if θ is in the interval (180°, 270°)?
cos(θ + 180°)
What is the sign of the given expression if θ is in the interval (180°, 270°)?
sin(θ + 180°)
What is the sign of the given expression if θ is in the interval (180°, 270°)?
tan(-θ)
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
150°
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
cos θ = -(√3)/2
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
csc θ = -√2