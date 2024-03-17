Introduction to Trigonometric Identities Practice Problems
sec(θ) cot(θ) = sin(θ) +cot(θ) cos(θ)
[sin(M)csc(M)]/sec(M) = cos(M)
(sec2 A - 1) cot A = (sec A - cos A) / sin A
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of sine and cosine. Express your answer in terms of x only.
cotx−secx
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of sine and cosine. Express your answer in terms of x only.
(cosx+sinx)(secx−cscx)
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of sine and cosine. Express your answer in terms of x only.
cotx(sinx−secx)
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of sine and cosine. Express your answer in terms of x only.
cos2x−1csc2x−1
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of sine and cosine. Express your answer in terms of x only.
csc(−x)cot(−x)
Find the exact values of , , and if , and terminates in the second quadrant. Use trigonometric identities.
Determine the exact values of sinθ, cosθ, and tanθ by using difference identities or half-angle identities:
θ=125π
Rewrite the following trigonometric expression by factoring it completely:
csc2x−1
Rewrite the following trigonometric expression by factoring it completely:
(sinx+cscx)2−(sinx−cscx)2
Rewrite the following trigonometric expression by factoring it completely:
5cot2x−cotx−20
Rewrite the following trigonometric expression by factoring it completely:
tan4x+6tan2x+5
Rewrite the following trigonometric expression by factoring it completely:
sec3x+tan3x
Simplify the given trigonometric expression. Write your final answer using a single function.
tanxcosx
Simplify the given trigonometric expression. Write your final answer using a single function.
cscxsinx
Simplify the given trigonometric expression. Write your final answer using a single function.
cotxsinxcosx
Simplify the given trigonometric expression. Write your final answer using a single function.
cot2x+1
Simplify the given trigonometric expression. Write your final answer using a single function.
cot2x1+secxcosx
Simplify the given trigonometric expression. Write your final answer using a single function.
1−csc2x1
Is the given equation an identity?
(sinx+cscx)(cosx−secx)=sinxcosx−tanx+cotx+secxcosx