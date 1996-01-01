The Dot Product Practice Problems
Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = i + 29j, b = 15i + j
Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = 11i - 3j, b = -10i - 8j
Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = -17i - 9j, b = -8i - 12j
Two vectors a and b are given. Determine the dot products a ⋅ b and a ⋅ a:
a = i, b = 18j
Find a ⋅ b + a ⋅ c using the following vectors:
a = 9i - 4j, b = i + 5j, c = 8i + 3j
Calculate the angle between the two vectors a and b. Express the angle in degrees and round it to one decimal place.
a = 10i - 3j, b = 8i + 12j
Calculate the angle between the two vectors a and b. Express the angle in degrees and round it to one decimal place.
a = -7i + 4j, b = 14i + -5j
Calculate the angle between the two vectors a and b. Express the angle in degrees and round it to one decimal place.
a = 8i, b = 9i + 6j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 6i -7j, b = i -4j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 11i -j, b = 3i +9j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 27i +2j, b = 81i +6j
Determine the specified scalar using the given information.
a = 3i -8j, b = 2i +6j and c = -8j
2a⋅(5b -3c)
Determine the specified vector using the given information.
a = 3i -8j, b = 2i +6j and c = -8j
proja(b +c)
For the vectors, a and b, determine the angle between both vectors.
a = 6cos(7π/3)i +6sin(7π/3)j, b = 12cos(5π/2)i +12sin(5π/2)j
Assess whether a and b are parallel, orthogonal, or do not possess either property.
a = 17i -24j, b = 85i -120j
Assess whether a and b are parallel, orthogonal, or do not possess either property.
a = 17i -24j, b = 85i +120j
Assess whether a and b are parallel, orthogonal, or do not possess either property.
a = 6i +11j, b = 5i -(30/11)j
For the given vectors a and b, compute the scalar product followed by determining the angle between the two vectors. Round the angle to the nearest tenth of a degree.
a = 3i +17j, b = 21i -2j
Find out if a and b are orthogonal by finding the dot product.
a = 13i -j, b = 3i +39j
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 12i +5j, b = 2i +6j