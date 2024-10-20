- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
Angles in Standard Position - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Angles in Standard Position Practice Problems
For the following angle, categorize if it is an acute, a right, an obtuse, or a straight angle.
69.299°
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
5π/4
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
2π/3
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
11π/6
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
- 3π/4
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
- 17π/24
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
- 4π/3
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
- 11π/6
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
21π/4
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
29π/6
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
135°
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
- 240°
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
390°
Given the angle 408°, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 360°.
Given the angle - 167°, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 360 °.
Given the angle - 805°, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 360 °.
Given the angle 19π/5, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 2 π radians.
Given the angle 29π/6, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 2 π radians.
Given the angle - π/60, identify a positive angle that is either smaller than it or coterminal with it.
Determine two angles, between -2π and 2π, where the terminal side of each angle passes through the origin and point X. Express your answer in radians.
Determine two angles, between -2π and 2π, where the terminal side of each angle passes through the origin and point Y. Express your answer in radians.
Determine two angles, between -2π and 2π, where the terminal side of each angle passes through the origin and point Z. Express your answer in radians.
Determine two angles, between -2π and 2π, where the terminal side of each angle passes through the origin and point K. Express your answer in radians.
Determine the angle (in radians) at which the second hand of a clock rotates through the following time. Consider the clockwise rotation as positive:
42 seconds
Determine the angle (in radians) at which the second hand of a clock rotates through the following time. Consider the clockwise rotation as positive:
5 minutes and 12 seconds
Find an angle that is coterminal with -535°. The angle should be between 0 and 360°.
Find an angle that is coterminal with 27π/4. The angle should be between 0 and 2π.
Write the quadrant in which θ lies. Consider the angle θ in the standard position only.
cos θ > 0 and cot θ > 0
Write the quadrant in which θ lies. Consider the angle θ in the standard position only.
cot θ > 0 and sec θ < 0
Determine an angle θ (where 0< θ < 2π) that is coterminal with the following angle.
(17π)/4
Determine the value of the trigonometric function by using a calculator. Express the answer in four decimal places:
sin 12°
Determine the value of the trigonometric function by using a calculator. Express the answer in four decimal places:
tan 88.1°
Determine the value of the trigonometric function by using a calculator. Express the answer in four decimal places:
csc 87°
Determine the value of the trigonometric function by using a calculator. Express the answer in four decimal places:
cos (2π/7)
Determine the value of the trigonometric function by using a calculator. Express the answer in four decimal places:
cot (3π/11)
Determine the value of the acute angle α by using a calculator. Round the answer to the nearest degree.
sin α = 0.5398
Determine the value of the acute angle α by using a calculator. Round the answer to the nearest degree.
tan α = 1.9030
Determine the value of the acute angle α (in radians) by using a calculator. Express the answer in three decimal places.
cos α = 0.2943
Determine the value of the acute angle α (in radians) by using a calculator. Express the answer in three decimal places.
tan α = 0.9263
Determine two possible solutions for θ, where 0 ≤ θ < 2π, that fulfill the provided equation.
tan θ = (√3)/3
Determine two possible solutions for θ, where 0 ≤ θ < 2π, that fulfill the provided equation.
tan θ = -√3/3
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
20°
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
49°
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
61°
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
8°
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
87°
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
16° 31'
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
48° 30' 52''
Solve for the degree measure of the following supplementary angles.
A: 13x + 2
B: 5x + 16
Solve for the degree measure of the following supplementary angles.
A: 13x - 2
B: 5x - 16
Solve for the degree measure of the following complementary angles.
A: 4x - 7
B: 11x - 53
The hands of the clock form two angles. Determine the smaller angle formed at the following time:
5:25
The hands of the clock form two angles. Determine the smaller angle formed at the following time:
10:35
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places, when necessary.
71° 30'
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places, when necessary.
134° 45'
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places, when necessary.
-63° 26'
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places, when necessary.
79° 38' 10"
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places, when necessary.
221° 23' 51"
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
162.245°
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
-48.795°
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
73.0926°
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
158.2441°
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
138.7317°
Determine the least positive angle that is coterminal with the given angle.
46° 50'
Which of the following set of positive and negative angles is coterminal with 180°?
a) 540° and -180°
b) 360° and -180°
c) 540° and -360°
d) 360° and -360°
Which of the following set of positive and negative angles is coterminal with 270°?
a) 630° and -90°
b) 450° and -90°
c) 90° and -90°
d) 630° and -450°
Which of the following set of positive and negative angles is coterminal with 0°?
a) 360° and -360°
b) 180° and -360°
c) 360° and -180°
d) 720° and -180°
Write the general expression which can find all the coterminal angles with the given angle.
159°
Write the general expression which can find all the coterminal angles with the given angle.
-68°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
152°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
240°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
-44°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
270°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
-270°
A pottery wheel makes 40 revolutions per min. Find out the number of revolutions it makes in a second.
Find out the number of rotations a wind turbine blade makes in 2 hours if it rotates through 55° in 1 min.
While surveying land, the whole circle bearing of a ranging rod was taken by two observers. The first observer reports the WCB as 35.75°, and the second observer reports the WCB as 35°40'. Find the difference between these bearings. Report the answer in the nearest hundredth of a degree and nearest minute.
Calculate the number of degrees that a point on the edge of the blade of a large exhaust fan will rotate in 1.8 seconds if it is rotating at 700 times per min.
A high-speed electric motor rotates at a speed of 420 times per min. Find the measure of degrees that the edge of the blade of the motor moves in 4/5 sec.
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places when necessary.
152° 05' 06"
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second when necessary.
178.5067°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
sin 79°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
cos- 1(0.56)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
tan 21°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
cot 35°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
sin- 1 0.40
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
sec 29°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
sec 70°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
tan- 1(54)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
csc- 1(7)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
cot- 1(60)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
sin 41° 58'
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
cos 56° 15'
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
csc 153° 53'
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
cot 192° 37'
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
tan 783° 50'
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
tan(- 65° 01')
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
1/sec 29.7°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
cot(90° - 5.81°)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
cos(90° - 7.15°)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
1/sec(90° - 43°)
Determine the value of θ that satisfies the given equation. Consider only a value that is in the interval [0°, 90°). Express your answer in decimal degrees rounded to six decimal places.
tan θ = 5.3281955
Determine the value of θ that satisfies the given equation. Consider only a value that is in the interval [0°, 90°). Express your answer in decimal degrees rounded to six decimal places.
sin θ = 0.46973597
Determine the value of θ that satisfies the given equation. Consider only a value that is in the interval [0°, 90°). Express your answer in decimal degrees rounded to six decimal places.
csc θ = 2.9229461
Determine the value of θ that satisfies the given equation. Consider only a value that is in the interval [0°, 90°). Express your answer in decimal degrees rounded to six decimal places.
sec θ = 2.1944287
Determine the value of θ that satisfies the given equation. Consider only a value that is in the interval [0°, 90°). Express your answer in decimal degrees rounded to six decimal places.
cos θ = 0.73498621
Determine the value of θ that satisfies the given equation. Consider only a value that is in the interval [0°, 90°). Express your answer in decimal degrees rounded to six decimal places.
cot θ = 0.49137626
Evaluate the following expression by using a calculator:
sin 27° cos 63° + cos 27° sin 63°
Evaluate the following expression by using a calculator:
2 sin (31° 53') cos (31° 53') - sin (63° 46')
Evaluate the following expression by using a calculator:
cos (43° 27') cos (46° 33') - sin (43° 27') sin (46° 33')
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
sin 39° + sin 39° = sin 78°
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
cos 72° = 2 cos 36°
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
cos 88° = 2 cos2 44° - 1
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
2 cos (26° 47') = cos (53° 34')
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
(1/3) sin 54° = sin [(1/3)(54°)]
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
tan² (42° 13') + 1 = sec² (42° 13')
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
cos (21° + 55°) = cos 21° + cos 55°
Determine two values of θ that satisfy the given statement. Consider values that are in the interval [0°, 360°). Round your answers to the nearest degree.
sin θ = 0.74314482
Determine two values of θ that satisfy the given statement. Consider values that are in the interval [0°, 360°). Round your answers to the nearest degree.
cos θ = 0.29237166
Determine two values of θ that satisfy the given statement. Consider values that are in the interval [0°, 360°). Round your answers to the nearest degree.
tan θ = 1.60033453
A motorcycle weighing 450 lb travels - 3.8° downhill. Determine the grade resistance of the motorcycle, to the nearest lb.
The grade resistance of a 580-lb motorcycle climbing a hill is 29 lb. Determine the grade angle, to the nearest degree.
Find out the weight of a bus to the nearest integer if it is traveling on a -4° downhill grade and has a grade resistance of -281 kg.
According to Snell's law, c A/cB = sin (θA)/sin(θB) where cA is the speed of light in medium A, c B is the speed of light in medium B. θA is the angle made by the ray of light with the normal in medium A and θ B is the angle made by the ray of light with the normal in medium B. Find the speed of light in medium B if the speed of light in medium A is 2.3 x 108 m per sec and θ A = 38° and θ B = 49°.
According to Snell's law, c A/cB = sin (θA)/sin(θB) where cA is the speed of light in medium A, c B is the speed of light in medium B. θA is the angle made by the ray of light with the normal in medium A and θ B is the angle made by the beam of light with the normal in medium B. Find the value of θ B if c A = 2.3 x 10 8 m per sec, c B = 1.50 x 10 8 m per sec and θ A = 90°. Round your answer to 1 decimal place.
A sag curve in a highway is characterized by its downhill and then uphill direction. It must be properly designed to provide the drivers with the necessary safe stopping distance to avoid collision with any obstruction on the road. The minimum length, L, of a sag curve, depends on the height of the car's headlights, h, the downhill grade θ1 which is negative, the uphill grade θ2 which is positive, and the safe stopping distance, S, for a particular speed limit. Moreover, L depends on the angle of inclination of the headlights, α, with respect to the horizontal.
The following formula can be used for a 55 mph speed limit:
L = ((θ2 - θ1)S2)/(200(h + S tan α)), where S < L.
Note that the units for L, h, and S should be ft and all the angles should be in degrees.
For h = 1.7 ft, α = 0.7°, θ1 = -2°, θ2 = 5°, and S = 312 ft, calculate the length L to the nearest foot.
Find the value of the given trigonometric function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
sec 241° 25'
Find the value of the given trigonometric function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
tan 17.4359°
Find the value of the given trigonometric function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
sec 47.8237°
Determine the value of the acute angle β with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
cot β = 1.3785
Determine the value of the acute angle β with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
sec β = 1.5743489
Determine the value of the acute angle β with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
csc β = 12.4359791
Determine the value of the acute angle β with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
tan β = 3.1285967
Check whether the following statement is true or false.
sin 38° + sin 38° = sin 76°
For the following angle, categorize if it is an acute, a right, an obtuse, or a straight angle.
155°
Calculate the number of degrees that a point on the edge of the blade of an industrial fan will rotate in 3 seconds if it is rotating at 1300 times per min.