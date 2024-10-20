- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Basics of Graphing - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
Basics of Graphing Practice Problems
Consider the following equation of a line. y = 9x + 13
It passes through the point (4, y). Determine the value of y.
For the circle having the following center and radius, find its equation.
Center: (7, 17), Radius: 13
Solve for the distance (d) between the two points given below and indicate the coordinates of the midpoint (M).
U(- 3, - 11), V(9, - 5)
Solve for the distance (d) between the two points given below and indicate the coordinates of the midpoint (M).
U(16, 3), V(6, 9)
Solve for the distance (d) between the two points given below and indicate the coordinates of the midpoint (M).
U(- 3, - 11), V(5, 9)
Plot the following point on the Cartesian plane and determine the axis or quadrant in which the point lies.
(17, 13)
Plot the following point on the Cartesian plane and determine the axis or quadrant in which the point lies.
(- 23, - 13)
Plot the following point on the Cartesian plane and determine the axis or quadrant in which the point lies.
(0, 12)
Plot the following point on the Cartesian plane and determine the axis or quadrant in which the point lies.
(6.25, 9)
For the following equation, sketch its graph by using a table of ordered pairs.
y = (1/9)x - 9
For the following equation, sketch its graph by using a table of ordered pairs.
9x + 12y = 18
For the following equation, sketch its graph by using a table of ordered pairs.
y = 4x2
For the following equation, sketch its graph by using a table of ordered pairs.
y = - 7 + √x
For the following equation, sketch its graph by using a table of ordered pairs.
y = |x - 15|
For the following equation, sketch its graph by using a table of ordered pairs.
y = 2x3
At which point will a line parallel to the y-axis intersect the x-axis if it passes through (19, 4)?
Find the center-radius form of the equation of the circle using the given information and plot it on the rectangular coordinate system.
Center (0, 0), Radius: 13
Find the center-radius form of the equation of the circle using the given information and plot it on the rectangular coordinate system.
Center (5, 0), Radius: 13
Find the center-radius form of the equation of the circle using the given information and plot it on the rectangular coordinate system.
Center (0, 11), Radius: 7
Find the center-radius form of the equation of the circle using the given information and plot it on the rectangular coordinate system.
Center (-3, 8), Radius: 6
Find the centre-radius form of the circle using the given information and plot it on the rectangular coordinate system.
Center (11, -7), Radius: 5
Find the center-radius form of the equation of the circle using the given information and plot it on the rectangular coordinate system.
Center (√15, √3), Radius: √5