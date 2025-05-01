- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
Asymptotes: Videos & Practice Problems
Asymptotes Practice Problems
If a graph approaches the line y = 3 as x goes to infinity, what is the equation of the horizontal asymptote?
A function f(x) has a vertical asymptote at x = 2. Which of the following could be the equation of f(x)?
How does a graph behave as it approaches a horizontal asymptote from both directions?
What typically happens to the values of a function as the graph approaches a vertical asymptote from both directions?
When sketching the function f(x) = 1/x, how should the asymptotes be drawn on the graph?
For the function g(x) = (x^2 - 4)/(x^2 - 1), where are the vertical asymptotes located?
Without knowing the exact function, how can you sketch a graph that has a horizontal asymptote at y = -3 and a vertical asymptote at x = 4?
If a function has a vertical asymptote at x = 2 and is symmetric about the y-axis, what is another possible asymptote?
Describe the behavior of f(x) = 5/(x+1) as x approaches positive and negative infinity.
For the function k(x) = 1/(x-3), what happens as x approaches 3 from the left and right?
How should you represent the asymptotes of the function p(x) = 1/(x+2) on a graph?
The function q(x) = (2x^3 + 3x^2)/(x^3 + 1) approaches which horizontal asymptote as x approaches infinity?
How would you sketch a graph with a horizontal asymptote at y = 1 and a vertical asymptote at x = -1, without knowing the function?