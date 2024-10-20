- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Coterminal Angles: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Coterminal Angles Practice Problems
Given the angle 408°, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 360°.
Given the angle - 167°, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 360 °.
Given the angle 19π/5, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 2 π radians.
Determine two angles, between -2π and 2π, where the terminal side of each angle passes through the origin and point X. Express your answer in radians.
Which of the following set of positive and negative angles is coterminal with 180°?
a) 540° and -180°
b) 360° and -180°
c) 540° and -360°
d) 360° and -360°
Which of the following set of positive and negative angles is coterminal with 270°?
a) 630° and -90°
b) 450° and -90°
c) 90° and -90°
d) 630° and -450°
Write the general expression which can find all the coterminal angles with the given angle.
159°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
240°