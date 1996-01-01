Complementary and Supplementary Angles Practice Problems
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 46°. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 52.8°. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 128° 20'. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 165° 40'. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 72.38°. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 48° 35'. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of 7. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of 19. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of 6.48. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of 0.5629. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of 5.96536. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent degree measure of -9.03048. Express the answer to the nearest minute.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 66.08°. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Write an expression that represents all angles that are coterminal with 17π/2 radians. Let any integer be represented by k.
The given angle has a radian measure and is in its standard position. Identify in which quadrant its terminal side is located.
2.7
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 144° 46'. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of -58° 38'. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
The given angle has a radian measure and is in its standard position. Identify in which quadrant its terminal side is located.
3.8
The given angle has a radian measure and is in its standard position. Identify in which quadrant its terminal side is located.
-2.5
The given angle has a radian measure and is in its standard position. Identify in which quadrant its terminal side is located.
9
Write an expression that represents all angles that are coterminal with 7π/13 radians. Let any integer be represented by k.
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = 8 cos 4π t
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = - 8 cos [(π/4)t]
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = 1/6 sin 3t
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = - 6 sin [(5π/4)t]
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in feet and the unit of x is in hours. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, the period, and the phase shift.
h = 5 cos(2πx + π/4)
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in feet and the unit of x is in hours. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, the period, and the phase shift.
h = - 1/3 sin(πx/2 - π/6)
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of s is in inches and the unit of x is in seconds. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
s = 48 cos (πx/8)
A bungee jumper is preparing to jump off a bridge. The bungee cord is attached to a platform above the jumper and has been stretched and coiled. When the jumper jumps off the platform, they are propelled downwards by gravity. Write an equation for the distance of the jumper from the platform after t seconds.
Initial distance from the position at rest = 0
Amplitude = 1/6 centimeters
Period = 12 seconds
Determine the measure of the missing angle of the triangle.
21° 38' 17" , 87° 19' 21"
For the following triangle, categorize if it is an acute, a right, or an obtuse triangle. Also, categorize if it is an equilateral, an isosceles, or a scalene triangle.
For the following triangle, categorize if it is an acute, a right, or an obtuse triangle. Also, categorize if it is an equilateral, an isosceles, or a scalene triangle.
For the following triangle, categorize if it is an acute, a right, or an obtuse triangle. Also, categorize if it is an equilateral, an isosceles, or a scalene triangle.
At any instance, the shadow of pole A is 80 m long while the shadow of pole B is 160 m long. Find the height of the pole B if the height of the pole A is 15 m.
One afternoon, a lamp post 14 m tall casts a shadow that measures 25 m. At around the same time, a neighboring utility pole casts a shadow that is 41 m long. Determine the height of the utility pole to the nearest meter.
The length of a colossal squid's mantle is measured to be 6 4/5 ft long. When it swims, its body length (including its tentacles) is found to be 42 1/2 ft long. In the local research facility, a rigid replica of the squid in movement is made. If the replica's mantle measures 3 ft long, determine the length of its entire body.
For the following figure of two similar triangles, solve for h, to two decimal places if necessary.
From the top of a lighthouse standing 249 ft above sea level, water is shot at an angle downwards and travels 338 ft until it reaches the ground, ignoring air resistance. Determine how far the water travels for a 271-ft lighthouse at the exact same moment and location.
In the following figure, solve for the value of the indicated angles in degree measure.
In the following figure, solve for the value of the indicated angles in degree measure.
In the following figure, solve for the value of the indicated angles in degree measure.
In the following figure, solve for the value of the indicated angles in degree measure.
Use the concept of similar triangles to solve for the unknown length, x. Round the answer to the nearest mile when necessary.
Utilize the provided measurements in the following diagram to solve the following problem.
A telescope is positioned on top of a mountain with its lens located at point P. Pa represents the distance from the lens to the photographic plate ab, while uv represents the length of a river flowing through a straight path in the valley. Determine the length of the river.
For the following pair of similar triangles, determine the degree measure of all the unknown angles.
For the following pair of similar triangles, determine the value of all the unknown side lengths.
In the given figure, the lines P and Q are parallel. Find the angles denoted by the numerals.
In the given figure, the lines P and Q are parallel. Find the angles denoted by the numerals.
Identify the corresponding angles and sides in the pair of similar triangles.
(PQ is parallel to ST)
Identify the corresponding angles and sides in the pair of similar triangles.
(MN is parallel to PQ)
Given that the lines P and Q are parallel, find the measure of the indicated angles.