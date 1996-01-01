Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Dot Product
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the projection of vector a onto vector b. Next, express vector a as vectors, a1 and a2, where a1 is parallel to vector b and a2 is perpendicular to vector b.
a = 12i +5j, b = 2i +6j
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
projb(a) = (27/10)i + (81/10)j , a1 = (27/10)i + (81/10)j ; a2 = (93/10)i -(31/10)j
B
projb(a) = 27i + 81j, a1 = 27i + 81j; a2 = (93/10)i -(31/10)j
C
projb(a) = (27/10)i + (27/5)j, a1 = (27/10)i + (27/5)j; a2 = 93i -4j
D
projb(a) = (27/10)i - (27/5)j, a1 = (27/10)i - (27/5)j; a2 = (93/10)i +(4/10)j