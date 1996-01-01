7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of students in Bangkok, Thailand, is performing an activity in the vicinity of the Chao Phraya River. The measurements (angles and length) they obtained are shown in the figure. Determine the distance DE that runs across the river.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
278.6 m
B
324.9 m
C
311.8 m
D
297.8 m