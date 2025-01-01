Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Equations A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of the form ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants, and a ≠ 0. The solutions to these equations can be found using various methods, including factoring, completing the square, or applying the quadratic formula. Understanding the structure of quadratic equations is essential for solving them effectively.

Zero-Product Property The zero-product property states that if the product of two factors equals zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. This principle is crucial when solving quadratic equations that have been factored into the form (x - p)(x - q) = 0, allowing us to set each factor equal to zero to find the solutions for x.