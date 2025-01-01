Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Quadratic Equations
Problem R.42
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5.
x² + 2x - 8 = 0
Quadratic Equations
A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of the form ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants, and a ≠ 0. The solutions to these equations can be found using various methods, including factoring, completing the square, or applying the quadratic formula. Understanding the structure of quadratic equations is essential for solving them effectively.
Zero-Product Property
The zero-product property states that if the product of two factors equals zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. This principle is crucial when solving quadratic equations that have been factored into the form (x - p)(x - q) = 0, allowing us to set each factor equal to zero to find the solutions for x.
Factoring Quadratics
Factoring quadratics involves rewriting the quadratic equation in a product form, typically as (x - p)(x - q) = 0, where p and q are the roots of the equation. This method simplifies the process of finding the solutions by allowing the application of the zero-product property. Mastery of factoring techniques is essential for efficiently solving quadratic equations.
