Quadratic Equation A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of the form ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants, and a ≠ 0. The solutions to this equation can be found using various methods, including factoring, completing the square, or applying the quadratic formula. Understanding the structure of quadratic equations is essential for solving them effectively. Recommended video: 5:35 5:35 Introduction to Quadratic Equations

Quadratic Formula The quadratic formula is a mathematical formula used to find the solutions of a quadratic equation. It is expressed as x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a). This formula provides a systematic way to calculate the roots of the equation, regardless of whether the equation can be factored easily, making it a powerful tool in algebra. Recommended video: 6:36 6:36 Quadratic Formula