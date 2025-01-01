Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Quadratic Equations
3:36 minutes
Problem 67
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7.
x² - x - 1 = 0
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadratic Equation
A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of the form ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants, and a ≠ 0. The solutions to this equation can be found using various methods, including factoring, completing the square, or applying the quadratic formula. Understanding the structure of quadratic equations is essential for solving them effectively.
Quadratic Formula
The quadratic formula is a mathematical formula used to find the solutions of a quadratic equation. It is expressed as x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a). This formula provides a systematic way to calculate the roots of the equation, regardless of whether the equation can be factored easily, making it a powerful tool in algebra.
Discriminant
The discriminant is the part of the quadratic formula under the square root, given by b² - 4ac. It determines the nature of the roots of the quadratic equation: if the discriminant is positive, there are two distinct real roots; if it is zero, there is one real root (a repeated root); and if it is negative, there are two complex roots. Understanding the discriminant helps predict the type of solutions before calculating them.
