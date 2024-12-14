Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Quadratic Equations
3:01 minutes
Problem R.8
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Use choices A–D to answer each question.
A. 3x² - 17x - 6 = 0
B.(2x + 5)² = 7
C. x² + x = 12
D. (3x - 1) (x - 7) = 0
Which quadratic equation is set up for direct use of the square root property? Solve it.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadratic Equations
A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of the form ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are constants, and a ≠ 0. These equations can be solved using various methods, including factoring, completing the square, and applying the quadratic formula. Understanding the structure of quadratic equations is essential for identifying which method to use for solving them.
Recommended video:
5:35
Introduction to Quadratic Equations
Square Root Property
The square root property states that if x² = k, then x = ±√k. This property is particularly useful for solving quadratic equations that can be expressed in the form (x - p)² = k, allowing for a straightforward solution by taking the square root of both sides. Recognizing when to apply this property is crucial for efficiently solving certain quadratic equations.
Recommended video:
2:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Factoring Quadratics
Factoring quadratics involves rewriting a quadratic equation as a product of its linear factors. This method is effective when the equation can be expressed in the form (ax + b)(cx + d) = 0. Understanding how to factor quadratics is important for identifying solutions quickly and is often a prerequisite for applying the square root property.
Recommended video:
6:08
Factoring
Watch next
Master Introduction to Quadratic Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice