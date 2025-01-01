Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
2:09 minutes
Problem 1.24a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
tan 11𝜋/6
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a fundamental tool in trigonometry, as it allows for the definition of trigonometric functions based on angles measured from the positive x-axis. Each point on the unit circle corresponds to a specific angle and its sine and cosine values, which are essential for calculating other trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Tangent Function
The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is defined as the ratio of the sine and cosine of an angle: tan(θ) = sin(θ) / cos(θ). It represents the slope of the line formed by the angle in the unit circle. Understanding how to derive the tangent from the unit circle is crucial for solving problems involving angles and their corresponding trigonometric values.
Recommended video:
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph
Angle Measurement in Radians
In trigonometry, angles can be measured in degrees or radians, with radians being the standard unit in mathematical contexts. The angle 11π/6 radians corresponds to 330 degrees, which is important for locating the angle on the unit circle. Recognizing how to convert between radians and degrees is essential for accurately determining the values of trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Watch next
Master Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60° with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice