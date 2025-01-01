Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a fundamental tool in trigonometry, as it allows for the definition of trigonometric functions based on angles measured from the positive x-axis. Each point on the unit circle corresponds to a specific angle and its sine and cosine values, which are essential for calculating other trigonometric functions. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Introduction to the Unit Circle

Tangent Function The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is defined as the ratio of the sine and cosine of an angle: tan(θ) = sin(θ) / cos(θ). It represents the slope of the line formed by the angle in the unit circle. Understanding how to derive the tangent from the unit circle is crucial for solving problems involving angles and their corresponding trigonometric values. Recommended video: 5:43 5:43 Introduction to Tangent Graph