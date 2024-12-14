Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a fundamental tool in trigonometry, as it allows for the definition of trigonometric functions based on the coordinates of points on the circle. The x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponds to the cosine of the angle, while the y-coordinate corresponds to the sine.

Cosine Function The cosine function, denoted as cos(θ), represents the x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to an angle θ measured from the positive x-axis. For angles measured in radians, such as π/6, the cosine function provides a specific value that can be derived from the coordinates of the corresponding point on the unit circle.