Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Problem 1.19a
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
cos 𝜋/6
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a fundamental tool in trigonometry, as it allows for the definition of trigonometric functions based on the coordinates of points on the circle. The x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponds to the cosine of the angle, while the y-coordinate corresponds to the sine.
Cosine Function
The cosine function, denoted as cos(θ), represents the x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to an angle θ measured from the positive x-axis. For angles measured in radians, such as π/6, the cosine function provides a specific value that can be derived from the coordinates of the corresponding point on the unit circle.
Reference Angles
Reference angles are the acute angles formed by the terminal side of an angle and the x-axis. They are crucial for determining the values of trigonometric functions in different quadrants. For example, the angle π/6 has a reference angle of π/6 itself, which helps in finding its cosine value directly from the unit circle.
