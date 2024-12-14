Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
1:47 minutes
Problem 1.22a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
sin (2𝜋/3)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a fundamental tool in trigonometry, as it allows for the definition of trigonometric functions based on angles measured from the positive x-axis. Each point on the unit circle corresponds to a specific angle and provides the sine and cosine values for that angle, which are essential for evaluating trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Sine Function
The sine function, denoted as sin(θ), is a trigonometric function that represents the y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to an angle θ. For angles in the second quadrant, such as 2π/3, the sine value is positive. Understanding the sine function's behavior in different quadrants is crucial for accurately determining its value for various angles.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Angle Measurement in Radians
In trigonometry, angles can be measured in degrees or radians, with radians being the standard unit in mathematical contexts. The angle 2π/3 radians corresponds to 120 degrees, placing it in the second quadrant of the unit circle. Recognizing how to convert between degrees and radians and understanding the implications of angle placement on the unit circle is vital for evaluating trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Watch next
Master Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60° with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice