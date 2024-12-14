Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a fundamental tool in trigonometry, as it allows for the definition of trigonometric functions based on angles measured from the positive x-axis. Each point on the unit circle corresponds to a specific angle and provides the sine and cosine values for that angle, which are essential for evaluating trigonometric functions.

Sine Function The sine function, denoted as sin(θ), is a trigonometric function that represents the y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle corresponding to an angle θ. For angles in the second quadrant, such as 2π/3, the sine value is positive. Understanding the sine function's behavior in different quadrants is crucial for accurately determining its value for various angles.