Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sec π/6
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
cos 𝜋/6
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
sin (2𝜋/3)
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
tan 11𝜋/6
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
sin 3𝜋/2