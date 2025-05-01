Find two angles in the interval [0°, 360°) that satisfy each of the following. Round answers to the nearest degree. tan θ = 0.70020753
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
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(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. Find the grade resistance, to the nearest ten pounds, for a 2400-lb car traveling on a -2.4° downhill grade.502views
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(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. A 3000-lb car traveling uphill has a grade resistance of 150 lb. Find the angle of the grade to the nearest tenth of a degree.564views
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(Modeling) Grade Resistance Solve each problem. See Example 3. A car traveling on a -3° downhill grade has a grade resistance of -145 lb. Determine the weight of the car to the nearest hundred pounds.537views
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Use a calculator to determine whether each statement is true or false. A true statement may lead to results that differ in the last decimal place due to rounding error. sin 10° + sin 10° = sin 20°513views
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Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. cos 75°29' cos 14°31' - sin 75°29' sin 14°31'506views
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Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. 2 sin 25°13' cos 25°13' - sin 50°26'565views
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Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. sin 35° cos 55° + cos 35° sin 55°546views
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(Modeling) Speed of Light When a light ray travels from one medium, such as air, to another medium, such as water or glass, the speed of the light changes, and the light ray is bent, or refracted, at the boundary between the two media. (This is why objects under water appear to be in a different position from where they really are.) It can be shown in physics that these changes are related by Snell's law c₁ = sin θ₁ , c₂ sin θ₂ where c₁ is the speed of light in the first medium, c₂ is the speed of light in the second medium, and θ₁ and θ₂ are the angles shown in the figure. In Exercises 81 and 82, assume that c₁ = 3 x 10⁸ m per sec. Find the speed of light in the second medium for each of the following. a. θ₁ = 46°, θ₂ = 31° b. θ₁ = 39°, θ₂ = 28°490views
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(Modeling) Fish's View of the World The figure shows a fish's view of the world above the surface of the water. (Data from Walker, J., 'The Amateur Scientist,' Scientific American.) Suppose that a light ray comes from the horizon, enters the water, and strikes the fish's eye. Assume that this ray gives a value of 90° for angle θ₁ in the formula for Snell's law. (In a practical situation, this angle would probably be a little less than 90°.) The speed of light in water is about 2.254 x 10⁸ m per sec. Find angle θ₂ to the nearest tenth.493views
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(Modeling) Length of a Sag Curve When a highway goes downhill and then uphill, it has a sag curve. Sag curves are designed so that at night, headlights shine sufficiently far down the road to allow a safe stopping distance. See the figure. S and L are in feet. The minimum length L of a sag curve is determined by the height h of the car's headlights above the pavement, the downhill grade θ₁ < 0°, the uphill grade θ₂ > 0°, and the safe stopping distance S for a given speed limit. In addition, L is dependent on the vertical alignment of the headlights. Headlights are usually pointed upward at a slight angle α above the horizontal of the car. Using these quantities, for a 55 mph speed limit, L can be modeled by the formula (θ₂ - θ₁)S² L = ————————— , 200(h + S tan α) where S < L. (Data from Mannering, F., and W. Kilareski, Principles of Highway Engineering and Traffic Analysis, Second Edition, John Wiley and Sons.) Compute length L, to the nearest foot, if h = 1.9 ft, α = 0.9°, θ₁ = -3°, θ₂ = 4°, and S = 336 ft.500views
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Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. tan 11.7689°505views