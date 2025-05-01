Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[π, 3π/2] ; tan s = √3
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[π, 3π/2] ; tan s = √3
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[3π/2, 2π] ; tan s = -1
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[0, 2π) ; sin s = -√3 / 2
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[0 , 2π) ; cos² s = 1/2
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[-2π , π) ; 3 tan² s = 1
Suppose an arc of length s lies on the unit circle x² + y² = 1, starting at the point (1, 0) and terminating at the point (x, y). (See Figure 12, repeated below.) Use a calculator to find the approximate coordinates for (x, y) to four decimal places.
s = 2.5
<IMAGE>
Suppose an arc of length s lies on the unit circle x² + y² = 1, starting at the point (1, 0) and terminating at the point (x, y). (See Figure 12, repeated below.) Use a calculator to find the approximate coordinates for (x, y) to four decimal places.
s = ―7.4
<IMAGE>
For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.
s = 51
For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.
s = 65
Find each exact function value.
tan π/3
Find each exact function value.
sin ( ―5π/6)
Find each exact function value.
csc ( ―11π/6)
Without using a calculator, determine which of the two values is greater.
tan 1 or tan 2
Without using a calculator, determine which of the two values is greater.
cos 2 or sin 2
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sin 1.0472