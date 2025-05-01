Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value. cos (-0.2443)
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
- Textbook Question585views
- Textbook Question
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sec 7.3159584views
- Textbook Question
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cos s = 0.9250512views
- Textbook Question
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
sin s = 0.4924632views
- Textbook Question
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cot s = 0.5022556views
- Textbook Question
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[ 0, π/2] ; cos s = √2/2588views
- Textbook Question
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[ π , 3π/2] ; sec s = ―2√3/3589views
- Textbook Question
Find the exact values of (a) sin s, (b) cos s, and (c) tan s for each real number s. See Example 1.
s = π/2830views
- Textbook Question
A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
<IMAGE>403views
- Textbook Question
A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
<IMAGE>317views
- Textbook Question
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
sin 𝜋/6351views
- Textbook Question
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
cos 5𝜋/6393views