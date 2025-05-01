Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = cos (x - π/2 )
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = cos (x - π/2 )
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = sin (x + π/4) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = sin x ______ unit(s) to the ________ (right/left).
An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the frequency?
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = -2 cos 3x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = -½ cos 3x
Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)
y = sin (x - π/4)
A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>
D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>
G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>
Sketch the function on the graph below.
Determine the value of without using a calculator or the unit circle.
Determine the value of without using a calculator or the unit circle.
Graph the function .
Given below is the graph of the function . Determine the correct value for b.
The Period for the function is . Determine the correct value of b.