4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Problem 4.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the frequency?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
31
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 45 videos