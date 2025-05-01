Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = sin 3x
y = sin 3x
y = sin 3x
Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
y = 2 sin ¼ x
y = 2 sin ¼ x
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 4 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of ________.
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin (x + π)
y = -¼ cos (½ x + π/2)
y = -¼ cos (½ x + π/2)
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.
The graph of y = sec x in Figure 37 suggests that sec(-x) = sec x for all x in the domain of sec x.
y = -2 sin 2 πx
y = -2 sin 2 πx
y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)]
y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)]
y = ½ cos π x
y = ½ cos π x
y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5)
y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5)
y = π sin πx
y = π sin πx
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = -3 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x by a factor of ________ and reflecting across the ________-axis.