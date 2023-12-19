Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of cosine functions, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the cosine term. For the function y = -½ cos 3x, the amplitude is |−½|, which equals ½, indicating the wave oscillates between ½ and −½. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For cosine functions, the period can be calculated using the formula 2π divided by the coefficient of x. In this case, for y = -½ cos 3x, the period is 2π/3, meaning the function completes one full cycle over an interval of 2π/3 units along the x-axis. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions