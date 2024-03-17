5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Evaluate the expression using a calculator. Express your answer in radians, rounding to two decimal places.
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.
The tangent and secant functions are undefined for the same values.
Which one of the following equations has solution 0?
a. arctan 1 = x
b. arccos 0 = x
c. arcsin 0 = x
Write each trigonometric expression as an algebraic expression in u, for u > 0.
tan (sin⁻¹ u/(√u² + 2))
sec (arccot (√4―u² )/ u)
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 6 cos x/4 , for x in [0, 4π]
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sec⁻¹ (―2)
y = ― 2 cos 5x , for x in [0, π/5]
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ 0
y = arccot (―1)
y = sin⁻¹ (―1)
y = sin x ―2 , for x in [―π/2. π/2]
y = cos⁻¹ (―1)
θ = arcsin (―√3/2)
y = ―4 + 2 sin x , for x in [―π/2. π/2]
y = tan⁻¹ 1
θ = arctan 1.7804675
y = 1/2 cot 3 x , for x in [0, π/3]
y = arctan 0
θ = cos⁻¹ 0.80396577
y = cos (x + 3) , for x in [―3, π―3]
y = arcsin (―√3/2)
θ = arcsec 3.4723155
y = √2 + 3 sec 2x, for x in [0, π/4) ⋃ (π/4, π/2]
y = arccos (―√3/2)
cos (arccos (-1))
-4 arcsin x = π
y = sin⁻¹ √3
arccos (cos (3π/4))
4/3 cos⁻¹ x/4 = π
y = cot⁻¹ (―1)
tan⁻¹ (tan (π/4))
y = csc⁻¹ (―2)
sin (arccos (3/4))
Which one of the following equations has solution 3π/4
a. arctan 1 = x
b. arcsin √2/2 = x
c. arccos (―√2 /2) = x
cos⁻¹ x = sin⁻¹ 3/5
y = arcsec (2√3)/3
cos (csc⁻¹ (-2))
tan⁻¹ x = cot⁻¹ 7/5
y = sec⁻¹ 1
tan (arcsin (3/5) + arccos (5/7))
arcsin x = arctan 3/4
y = csc⁻¹ √2/2
tan (arcsec (√1―u²) / u)
2 arccos (x/3 - π/3) = 2π
θ = arctan (-1)
sin⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ 1 = -π/4
θ = arcsin (-√3/2)
The point (π/4, 1) lies on the graph of y = tan x. Therefore, the point _______ lies on the graph of y = tan⁻¹ x.
arccos x + 2 arcsin √3/2 = π
θ = arccos (-1/2)
sin⁻¹ x - 4 tan⁻¹ (-1) = 2π
θ = cot⁻¹ (-√3/3)
θ = csc⁻¹ (-2)
cos⁻¹ x + tan⁻¹ x = π/2
θ = sin⁻¹ 2
θ = sin⁻¹ (-0.13349122)
tan⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ (1/x ) = π/6
Which one of the following equations has solution π?
a. arccos (―1) = x
b. arccos 1 = x
c. arcsin (―1) = x
y = sin⁻¹ √2/2
The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 6]. Express solutions to four decimal places.
(arctan x)³ ― x + 2 = 0
θ = arccos (-0.39876459)
θ = csc⁻¹ 1.9422833
θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)
θ = tan⁻¹ (-7.7828641)
y = arcsin 0.92837781
y = cos⁻¹ (―0.32647891)
y = 1/2 tan (3x + 2), for x in [-2/3 - π/6, -2/3 + π/6]
y = arctan 1.1111111
y = cot⁻¹ (―0.92170128)
y = sec⁻¹ (―1.2871684)
y = 5 cos x , for x in [0, π]
y = tan⁻¹ (―√3)
y = arcsec [(1/2)x]
tan (arccos 3/4)
cos (tan⁻¹ (-2))
sin (2 tan⁻¹ (12/5))
cos (2 arctan (4/3))
sin (2 cos⁻¹ (1/5))
sec (sec⁻¹ 2)
cos (tan⁻¹ (5/12) - tan⁻¹ (3/4))
sin (sin⁻¹ 1/2 + tan⁻¹ (-3))
y = 3 tan 2x , for x in [―π/4, π/4]
y = cos⁻¹ (―√2/2)
cos (tan⁻¹ 0.5)
tan (arcsin 0.12251014)
sin (arccos u)
cos (arcsin u)
sin (2 sec⁻¹ u/2)