Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ (―√3)
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ (―√3)
Graph each inverse circular function by hand.
y = arcsec [(1/2)x]
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
tan (arccos 3/4)
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
sin (2 tan⁻¹ (12/5))
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
sin (2 cos⁻¹ (1/5))
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
sec (sec⁻¹ 2)
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
cos (tan⁻¹ (5/12) - tan⁻¹ (3/4))
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator.
sin (sin⁻¹ 1/2 + tan⁻¹ (-3))
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 3 tan 2x , for x in [―π/4, π/4]
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = cos⁻¹ (―√2/2)
Use a calculator to find each value. Give answers as real numbers.
cos (tan⁻¹ 0.5)
Use a calculator to find each value. Give answers as real numbers.
tan (arcsin 0.12251014)
Write each trigonometric expression as an algebraic expression in u, for u > 0.
sin (arccos u)
Write each trigonometric expression as an algebraic expression in u, for u > 0.
cos (arcsin u)
Write each trigonometric expression as an algebraic expression in u, for u > 0.
sin (2 sec⁻¹ u/2)