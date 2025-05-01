Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √2/2
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √2/2
The following equations cannot be solved by algebraic methods. Use a graphing calculator to find all solutions over the interval [0, 6]. Express solutions to four decimal places.
(arctan x)³ ― x + 2 = 0
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = arccos (-0.39876459)
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = csc⁻¹ 1.9422833
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)
Solve each equation for x.
4/3 arctan x/2 = π
Solve each equation for x.
arccos x + arctan 1 = 11π/12
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = tan⁻¹ (-7.7828641)
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = arcsin 0.92837781
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = cos⁻¹ (―0.32647891)
Solve each equation for x.
y = 1/2 tan (3x + 2), for x in [-2/3 - π/6, -2/3 + π/6]
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = arctan 1.1111111
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = cot⁻¹ (―0.92170128)
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = sec⁻¹ (―1.2871684)
Solve each equation for x, where x is restricted to the given interval.
y = 5 cos x , for x in [0, π]