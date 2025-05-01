The half-angle identity

tan A/2 = ± √[(1 - cosA)/(1 + cos A)]

can be used to find tan 22.5° = √(3 - 2√2), and the half-angle identity

tan A/2 = sin A/(1 + cos A)

can be used to find tan 22.5° = √2 - 1. Show that these answers are the same, without using a calculator. (Hint: If a > 0 and b > 0 and a² = b², then a = b.)