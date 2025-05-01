Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
sin 165°
The half-angle identity
tan A/2 = ± √[(1 - cosA)/(1 + cos A)]
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √(3 - 2√2), and the half-angle identity
tan A/2 = sin A/(1 + cos A)
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √2 - 1. Show that these answers are the same, without using a calculator. (Hint: If a > 0 and b > 0 and a² = b², then a = b.)
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x/2 , given cos x = - 5/8, with π/2 < x < π
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
cos 58° = ±√ (1 + cos 116°)/2]
cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°
cos x/2 , given cot x = -3, with π/2 < x < π
cot θ/2, given tan θ = -(√5)/2 , with 90° < θ < 180°
cos θ, given cos 2θ = 1/2 and θ terminates in quadrant II
If cos x = -0.750 and sin ≈ 0.6614, then tan x/2 ≈ .
Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 165°)/(1 - cos 165°)]
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
2 tan 15°/(1 - tan² 15°)
sin 158.2°/(1 + cos 158.2°)
±√[(1 + cos 18x)/2]
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
cos² (π/6) - sin² (π/6)
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
1 - 2 sin² 22 ½°