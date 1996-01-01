College Trigonometry
Recent Channels
Trigonometry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Sum and Difference Formulas
Formula for the cosine and the difference of two angles
Cosine of the Difference of Two Angles
by Steve Stein
58 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
How to evaluate the difference of two angles for cosine function
by Brian McLogan
35 views
Hide transcripts
Identities for Sum and Differences of Sine and Cosine, Example 3
by patrickJMT
47 views
Hide transcripts
Cosine of the Difference of Two Angles
by Steve Stein
58 views
Hide transcripts
Cosine of Difference
by Professor Cornell
55 views
Hide transcripts
Cosine of the Difference of Two Angles
by Math Stuff
38 views
Hide transcripts
Using the difference of two angles to evaluate the an angle for cosine, cos195
by Brian McLogan
25 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.