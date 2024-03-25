Skip to main content
Trigonometry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing

0. Review of College Algebra
4h 31m
Rationalizing Denominators
15m
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
17m
Basics of Graphing
30m
Functions
41m
Transformations
45m
Asymptotes
4m
Solving Linear Equations
31m
Solving Quadratic Equations
42m
Complex Numbers
41m
1. Measuring Angles
39m
Angles in Standard Position
12m
Coterminal Angles
7m
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
10m
Radians
8m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
2h 5m
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
45m
Special Right Triangles
30m
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
26m
Solving Right Triangles
23m
3. Unit Circle
1h 19m
Defining the Unit Circle
14m
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
9m
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
11m
Reference Angles
38m
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
6m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
1h 19m
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
32m
Phase Shifts
14m
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
10m
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
21m
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
1h 41m
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
28m
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
44m
Linear Trigonometric Equations
28m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
2h 34m
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
1m
Sum and Difference Identities
1m
Double Angle Identities
16m
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
9m
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Coming soon
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Coming soon
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Polar Coordinates
Parametric Equations
Guided course
6:14
Sum and Difference of Sine & Cosine
Callie
40
views
1
rank
Guided course
3:05
Example 1
Callie
27
views
1
rank
Guided course
1:30
Example 2
Callie
23
views
Guided course
2:42
Example 3
Callie
23
views
Guided course
4:47
Sum and Difference of Tangent
Callie
23
views
Guided course
2:25
Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas
Callie
22
views
Guided course
3:51
Example 4
Callie
21
views
Guided course
3:23
Example 5
Callie
16
views
Guided course
6:20
Example 6
Callie
15
views
Guided course
6:08
Evaluating Sums and Differences Given Conditions
Callie
18
views
Guided course
5:20
Example 7
Callie
21
views
04:16
How to evaluate the difference of two angles for cosine function
Brian McLogan
250
views
06:09
Identities for Sum and Differences of Sine and Cosine, Example 3
patrickJMT
203
views
1
rank
05:22
Cosine of the Difference of Two Angles
Steve Stein
354
views
15:38
Cosine of Difference
Professor Cornell
267
views
04:41
Cosine of the Difference of Two Angles
Math Stuff
241
views
04:29
Using the difference of two angles to evaluate the an angle for cosine, cos195
Brian McLogan
159
views
05:17
Using the Sum and Difference Identities for Sine, Cosine and Tangent, Ex 1
patrickJMT
332
views
06:57
How to use the Cosine Sum and Difference Identities to Find Exact Values
Math and Stats Help
323
views
2
rank
02:44
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine
patrickJMT
347
views
06:09
Identities for Sum and Differences of Sine and Cosine, Example 3
patrickJMT
250
views
03:14
Using the Sum and Difference Identities for Sine, Cosine and Tangent, Ex 2
patrickJMT
184
views
02:44
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine, More Examples #1
patrickJMT
218
views
08:18
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine, More Examples #3
patrickJMT
253
views
03:37
Using The Sum and Difference Identity to Determine a Sine Function Value
Mathispower4u
356
views
08:18
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine
patrickJMT
441
views
06:57
Sum and Difference Formulas
Mario's Math Tutoring
335
views
02:32
Using the Sum and Difference Identities for Sine, Cosine and Tangent, Ex 3
patrickJMT
386
views
02:40
Sum and Difference Identities for Sine and Cosine, More Examples #2
patrickJMT
423
views
08:03
Using Tangent Sum and Difference Identities to Find an Exact Value
Math and Stats Help
254
views
1
rank
09:43
Sum and Difference Identities for Tangent
Mathispower4u
267
views
08:43
Tangent Sum and Difference Formulas How to Use
Mario's Math Tutoring
198
views
01:14
Write sum and difference formula for tangent as one trig function
Brian McLogan
181
views
04:47
Tangent Sum & Difference Identities
Stephanie Yurasits
223
views
