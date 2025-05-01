Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos 2x = cos² x - sin² x
cos 2x = 1 - 2 sin² x
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos 2x = (cot² x - 1)/(cot² x + 1)
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
(tan (π/3) - tan (π/4))/(1 + tan (π/3) tan (π/4))