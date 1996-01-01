College Trigonometry
Recent Channels
Trigonometry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
Use the Law of Cosines to Solve Oblique Triangles
The Law of Cosines
by Professor Dave Explains
65 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Using the Law of Cosines (SSS) to find an angle
by jasonbaldus
42 views
Hide transcripts
Law of Cosines, Example 3
by patrickJMT
19 views
Hide transcripts
Law of Cosines, Example 5
by patrickJMT
30 views
Hide transcripts
The Law of Cosines
by Professor Dave Explains
65 views
Hide transcripts
The Law of Cosines
by patrickJMT
33 views
Hide transcripts
Law of Cosines
by Mario's Math Tutoring
34 views
Hide transcripts
Law of cosines - Trig identities and examples
by Khan Academy
34 views
Hide transcripts
Law of Cosines, Example 1
by patrickJMT
23 views
Hide transcripts
Using the law of cosines for a triangle with SAS
by Brian McLogan
28 views
Hide transcripts
The Cosine Rule (2 of 3: Basic Example of Finding Sides)
by Eddie Woo
42 views
Hide transcripts
Law of Cosines, Example 2
by patrickJMT
25 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.