Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the first set of formulas presented in this section by working C1–C4 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 1–8, use the appropriate formula to express each product as a sum or difference.
sin 6x sin 2x
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Using the Law of Cosines (SSS) to find an angle with a bite sized video explanation from jasonbaldus