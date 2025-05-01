In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = -6i - 5j, w = -10i - 8j
If vectors and , calculate .
If vectors and , calculate .
If vectors , , and , calculate .
If vectors and , and , determine the angle between vectors and .
If vectors and , determine the angle between vectors and .
If vectors , and the angle between & is , calculate .
In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 3i + j, w = i + 3j
In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i - 4j, w = -2i - j
In Exercises 5–8, let v = -5i + 2j and w = 2i - 4j Find the specified vector, scalar, or angle. v ⋅ w
In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i, w = j
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈2, 1〉, 〈-3, 1〉
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈4, 0〉, 〈2, 2〉
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈1, 6〉, 〈-1, 7〉
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
3i + 4j, j