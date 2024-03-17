7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
Problem 7.49a
Distance and Direction of a Motorboat A motorboat sets out in the direction N 80° 00′ E. The speed of the boat in still water is 20.0 mph. If the current is flowing directly south, and the actual direction of the motorboat is due east, find the speed of the current and the actual speed of the motorboat.
<IMAGE>
