Problem 59
Find each product. See Example 5. (y + 2)³
Problem 61
Find each product. See Example 5. (2x + 5)³
Problem 63
Find each product. See Example 5. (q - 2)⁴
Problem 65
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 40ab - 16a
Problem 67
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 8x³y⁴ + 12x²y³ + 36xy⁴
Problem 69
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. x² - 2x - 15
Problem 73
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 6a² - 11a + 4
Problem 77
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 4x² - 28x + 40
Problem 81
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 25s⁴ - 9t²
Problem 85
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 4m²p - 12mnp + 9n²p
Problem 89
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 8t³ + 125
Problem 93
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. t⁴ - 1
Problem 97
Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. 6ar + 12br - 5as - 10bs
Problem 5
CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms (2x/5) • (10/x²)
Problem 7
CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms 3 7 —— + —— x x
Problem 9
CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms 2x/5 + x/4
Problem 11
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x + 3) / (x - 6)
Problem 13
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (3x + 7) / (4x + 2) (x - 1)
Problem 15
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. 12 / (x² + 5x + 6)
Problem 17
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x² - 1) / (x + 1)
Problem 19
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x³ - 1) / (x - 1)
Problem 21
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8x² + 16x) / 4x²
Problem 23
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. 3 (3 - t) / ((t + 5) (t - 3))
Problem 25
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8k + 16) / (9k + 18)
Problem 27
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (m² - 4m + 4) / (m² + m - 6)
Problem 29
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8m² + 6m - 9) / (16m² - 9)
Problem 33
Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. (15p³ / 9p²) • (12p / 10p³)
Problem 35
Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((2k + 8) / 6) ÷ ((3k + 12) / 2)
Problem 39
Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((4a + 12) / (2a - 10)) ÷ ((a² - 9) / (a² - a - 20))
Problem 43
Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((m² + 3m + 2) / (m² + 5m + 4)) ÷ ((m² + 5m + 6) / (m² + 10m + 24))
Ch. R - Algebra Review
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