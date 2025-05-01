Problem 41
Find each root. See Example 3. -∜16
Problem 49
Find each root. See Example 3. ∛0.001
Problem 50
Find each root. See Example 3. ∛0.125
Problem 51
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √3 • √5
Problem 55
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √3 • √27
Problem 59
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √7⁄16
Problem 61
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √4⁄50
Problem 65
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √5 /√20
Problem 67
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. 30√10 / 5√2
Problem 69
Simplify each radical. See Example 5. √24
Problem 73
Simplify each radical. See Example 5. √75
Problem 77
Simplify each radical. See Example 5. - √160
Problem 81
Simplify each radical. See Example 5. 3√27
Problem 85
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 2√3 + 5√3
Problem 87
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 5√3 - √3
Problem 89
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. √6 + √6
Problem 91
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. √6 + √7
Problem 93
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 5√3 + √12
Problem 95
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. √45 + 4√20
Problem 97
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. 2√50 - 5√72
Problem 99
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. -5√32 + 2√98
Problem 103
Multiply. See Example 7. √6 (3 + √2)
Problem 107
Multiply. See Example 7. (√2 + 1) (√3 + 1)
Problem 109
Multiply. See Example 7. (√2 - √3) (√2 + √3)
Problem 113
Multiply. See Example 7. (√5 + 2)²
Problem 117
Rationalize each denominator. See Example 8. 6 —— √5
Problem 119
Rationalize each denominator. See Example 8. 5 —— √5
Problem 121
Rationalize each denominator. See Example 8. 4 —— √6
Problem 123
Rationalize each denominator. See Example 8. 18 —— √27
Problem 125
Rationalize each denominator. See Example 8. 12 —— √72
Ch. R - Algebra Review
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