So for here we have to do the same exact process where we have to determine the soy Billy product expression from all Denham five sulfide. So here this is our solid which breaks up into molybdenum five ion Plus. And remember there's two of them plus five sulfide ions. So when we take into into account K. S. P. It's gonna be K. S. P. Equals the concentration of molybdenum squared times the co if it the co activity coefficient squared of molybdenum five ion times the concentration of sulfide ion to the fifth times the activity coefficient to the fifth for sulfide ion. So both example, one example to take into account that the activity coefficient is no longer equal to one. Therefore we're dealing with non ideal solutions where the ionic strength will have some impact on the interactions of ions within my overall solution. Now that we've seen how activity coefficients are used, we're now going to combine this idea with calculations dealing with ionic strength as well. So click on to the next video and see how we relate mathematically the idea of ionic strength and activity coefficients

