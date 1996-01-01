Non-Ideal Ionic Strength

Up to this point, we've had to calculate our ionic strength which would result in one of five numbers. From those numbers, we then look on the activity coefficient table to find the desired activity coefficient for specific ion. Now there's gonna come times when we're gonna find an ionic strength and it won't be found on that chart. In those cases we're gonna use interpolation in order to find our missing activity coefficient. And when it comes to interpretation we're gonna say the basic setup is our unknown activity coefficient interval divided by the change in our activity coefficient equals are known ionic strength interval divided by our change in ionic strength. We'll see how best to use this ratio in order to find our missing activity coefficient. So click on to the next video and see how we approach the example right below.

