Activity Coefficient Table

So we know that when our activity coefficient is approaching unity or one that are ionic strength will be equal to zero and therefore we have an ideal solution. But when our ionic strength is not equal to zero, we will no longer have an ideal solution. And therefore we have to determine what our new activity coefficient will be. Now we're gonna say by calculating the ionic strength of a compound, the activity coefficient can be determined by the chart given below. So here we have our chart our activity coefficients chart which is separated into charges. Here we have our plus or minus one charges, r plus or minus two charges plus or minus three and plus Or -4 charges. Here we have the basic ionic size or alpha in PICO meters for each one of these ions. And then here we have our ionic strengths. Now when we calculate an ionic strength and it happens to be one of these five values, we just have to look to see where exactly there's our ion fall at that particular ionic strength and for that particular ion. So for example, let's say that we were calculating ionic strength and we found that at equal 50.1 and we had to look up the calcium ion. So 0.1 is here And then we look for calcium which is plus two. So we'd see calcium is here and then we would just line them up here. So we'd say when the ionic strength is 0.1, the activity coefficient for calcium ion is 0.675. Again it's away from unity. So we're not dealing with an ideal solution and therefore the ions charge and size would have some effect in terms of the overall distribution of ions within the solution and the overall activity within the solution. Alright, so now that we've seen that, let's do this example down here, it says find the activity coefficient for the ion specified in the following compound. So we have to find the activity coefficient For sodium ion to be able to do that, we need to determine what the ionic strength of .005 molar of sodium chloride is. So remember, ionic strength here equals half the concentration of my first ion times its charge squared plus the concentration of my second ion times its charge squared. So here we're dealing with sodium ion and chloride ion. So we'd say ionic strength here equals half, there's only it's a 1-1 relationship. So the concentrations are the same as the overall concentration for the ionic compound. So it would be concentration of the first ion times it's charged squared plus concentration of the second ion times its charge squared. So that will give me .005 as the ionic strength for this compound. So now I have my ionic strength, I have my eye on. So I come up here, My ionic strength is .005. And then I have to look for sodium and sodium is right here and they meet here. So we'd say that the activity coefficient for sodium ion on those conditions after finding the ionic strength is .928. So that's the approach we do. I'm in answering these types of questions. We find the ionic strength. We look for the particular ionic strength on the chart and then we find where that ion is located on the chart. Now there will be instances where we find our ionic strength and it doesn't match up with any of the ionic strengths given there. In those situations, we'll have to use a different approach in order to determine what our activity coefficient will be for that particular ion. So we'll see how to approach that in a later on video. So guys just remember some of the fundamentals we learned in terms of relating ionic strength and activity coefficient together mathematically.

